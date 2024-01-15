Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 121.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $107.16 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $65.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.98. The company has a market capitalization of $480.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.