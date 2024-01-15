Narwhal Capital Management Has $6.25 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Narwhal Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,161 shares of company stock worth $22,308,891. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Visa Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $264.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.76 and a 1-year high of $266.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.44 and its 200-day moving average is $244.77.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
