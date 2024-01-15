Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Moderna by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNA stock opened at $105.95 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $207.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.99 and a 200-day moving average of $99.05.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at $398,612. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $769,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,156,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,062,117.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,899 shares of company stock worth $10,704,238. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.75.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

