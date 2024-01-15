Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

In other news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $123,142.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,989,385. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $123,142.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,989,385. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $90,038.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,135 shares in the company, valued at $9,241,109.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,841 shares of company stock valued at $338,988 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,298,000 after buying an additional 2,318,853 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,768,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,836,000 after buying an additional 2,295,529 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,134.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,527,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,552,000 after buying an additional 1,404,045 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,183,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,825,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,858 shares during the last quarter.

MRTX stock opened at $59.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.77. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $64.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.80.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.34. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,900.65% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. The business had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.09) earnings per share. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

