Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.38.

MRCY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.32). Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $180.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.16 million. Analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Allen Couture sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $98,713.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,916.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Allen Couture sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $98,713.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,916.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp bought 64,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.14 per share, with a total value of $2,135,375.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,035,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,884,523.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 343,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,497,640 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 22.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

