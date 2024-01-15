Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $195.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $96.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.86 and a 52-week high of $202.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

See Also

