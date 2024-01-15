Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Receives GBX 242.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 242.86 ($3.10).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.95) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.31) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 275 ($3.51) to GBX 300 ($3.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 197 ($2.51) to GBX 300 ($3.82) in a report on Friday, September 29th.

In other news, insider Stuart Machin sold 23,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.30), for a total value of £61,346.74 ($78,198.52). In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Cheryl Potter purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £123,500 ($157,425.11). Also, insider Stuart Machin sold 23,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.30), for a total value of £61,346.74 ($78,198.52). Insiders purchased a total of 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $12,394,758 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 262 ($3.34) on Wednesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of GBX 136.10 ($1.73) and a one year high of GBX 293.20 ($3.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 260.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 231.23. The firm has a market cap of £5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,310.00, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Marks and Spencer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 500.00%.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

