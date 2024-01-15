Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Purchased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 612.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,054 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Lucid Group by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 84,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 37,192 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lucid Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,220,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,414,000 after purchasing an additional 140,309 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its position in Lucid Group by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 276,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 125,671 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Lucid Group by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 226,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 67,491 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lucid Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,366,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,950,000 after purchasing an additional 402,894 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LCID shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.85.

LCID stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38. Lucid Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $17.81.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $137.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.10 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 380.45% and a negative return on equity of 58.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

