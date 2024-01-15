Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $238.92.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lowe’s Companies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $218.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.