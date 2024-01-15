Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $238.92.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies
Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance
Shares of LOW stock opened at $218.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.37.
Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Lowe’s Companies Company Profile
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.
