Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Upgraded at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $114.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $92.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LYV. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.91.

NYSE:LYV opened at $90.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 62.10 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.74.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 162.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $10,493,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,954,047.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 99,340 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

