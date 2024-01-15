Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lowered its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $151.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.38 and its 200-day moving average is $143.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.35. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $189.32. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $2,205,647.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

