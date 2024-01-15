iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWU. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 659.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,079,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,295,000 after buying an additional 19,174,359 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 30,237.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,329,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298,409 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3,267.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,112,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,371 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 264.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 575,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,349,000 after purchasing an additional 417,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,225,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,232,000 after purchasing an additional 310,850 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $32.76 on Monday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.