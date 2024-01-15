ING Groep NV Reduces Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

ING Groep NV decreased its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE MAS opened at $67.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.54. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.66.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

