Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 645 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 75.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 75.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.85.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $209.43 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.72 and its 200 day moving average is $188.19. The stock has a market cap of $97.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.88, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.