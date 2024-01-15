Grove Bank & Trust Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Visa by 227.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of V opened at $264.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.44 and a 200 day moving average of $244.77. The company has a market cap of $484.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.76 and a 52-week high of $266.19.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,161 shares of company stock worth $22,308,891. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.05.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

