Gray Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.94.

CVX opened at $147.27 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.72 and a 12-month high of $187.81. The stock has a market cap of $278.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.47 and a 200-day moving average of $155.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

