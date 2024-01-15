Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,638,000 after acquiring an additional 134,403 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,510,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,457,000 after acquiring an additional 64,912 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,936,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,379,000 after acquiring an additional 140,481 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,661,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,969,000 after acquiring an additional 896,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,518,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,263,000 after acquiring an additional 698,913 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.3 %

GPN stock opened at $130.27 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.05 and a twelve month high of $138.07. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.85.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

