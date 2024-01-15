Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.39.

Separately, TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GTES opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $14.93. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $872.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

