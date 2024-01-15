Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.39.
Separately, TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTES
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gates Industrial
Gates Industrial Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE GTES opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $14.93. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.97.
Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $872.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Gates Industrial Company Profile
Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gates Industrial
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- What are dividend payment dates?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.