Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 189,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $65,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IT. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Gartner by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Gartner by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Gartner by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Gartner by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after acquiring an additional 19,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $454.21 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $292.60 and a one year high of $469.58. The company has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.81.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total transaction of $657,438.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,244 shares in the company, valued at $6,029,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total transaction of $657,438.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,244 shares in the company, valued at $6,029,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total value of $14,045,290.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,707,948.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,130 shares of company stock worth $35,180,674 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on IT. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.25.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

