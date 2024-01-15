Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 846,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,278 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $62,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fortive during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 1,590.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Fortive by 683.3% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 74.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FTV opened at $71.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.86 and a 200-day moving average of $73.08. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.15.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

