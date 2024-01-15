FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on HD shares. HSBC started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.46.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $355.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $327.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.06. The firm has a market cap of $354.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $361.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

