First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in ResMed by 72.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in ResMed by 255.9% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Price Performance

ResMed stock opened at $173.90 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.24 and a 12 month high of $243.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. ResMed’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,187,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,703 shares of company stock worth $1,324,729. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

