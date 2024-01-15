First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 0.6% of First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $147.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.72 and a 1 year high of $187.81. The company has a market capitalization of $278.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.77.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.94.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

