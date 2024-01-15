First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 8,798 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 29,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 199,382 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE stock opened at $15.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.24. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $3,439,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,135.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $419,860.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,909.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $3,439,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 278,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,135.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

