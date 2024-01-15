First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Lowers Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. trimmed its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Public Storage by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 15.2% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 9.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at $2,261,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 98,060.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 343,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,279,000 after acquiring an additional 343,211 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PSA stock opened at $295.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.17. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $316.48. The company has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673 in the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.86.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

