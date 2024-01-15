First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $496,000 Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 47.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 73.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 120.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 55.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth $200,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WRB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 0.1 %

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $72.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.87%.

About W. R. Berkley

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.