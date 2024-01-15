First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 696 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Fortive by 95,666.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,663,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,629,389,000 after acquiring an additional 88,571,169 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after acquiring an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,960,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,389,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fortive by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,569,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,564,000 after acquiring an additional 206,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Fortive by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,595,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $785,760,000 after acquiring an additional 47,149 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FTV opened at $71.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $62.70 and a one year high of $79.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.08.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

FTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Vertical Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.15.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

