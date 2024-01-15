First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 618 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,315,223,000 after acquiring an additional 204,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,124,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,859,057,000 after acquiring an additional 206,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,311,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,362,729,000 after acquiring an additional 290,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $968,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,038 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,429,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,214,000 after acquiring an additional 180,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $83.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 84.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 13.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.89 and a 200-day moving average of $82.20.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.18.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

