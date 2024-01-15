First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 3,299 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 725.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the second quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 470.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $17.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.11. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is 4.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.85.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

