First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 1,805 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,549 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in General Motors by 10.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 32.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68,683 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 12.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 13.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in General Motors by 5.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $35.26 on Monday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on GM shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Motors

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.