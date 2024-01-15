First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 305.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVB opened at $182.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.19. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $198.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.46%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

