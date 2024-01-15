F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives $167.55 Average Target Price from Analysts

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.55.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on F5 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get F5 alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on F5

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,749.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,749.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total value of $89,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,497 shares of company stock worth $1,721,497 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,723 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $385,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in F5 by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in F5 by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,457 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5 Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $176.15 on Wednesday. F5 has a 1 year low of $127.05 and a 1 year high of $180.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that F5 will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About F5

(Get Free Report

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.