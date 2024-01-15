Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $830.33.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $815.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a PE ratio of 87.64, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. Equinix has a 52 week low of $661.66 and a 52 week high of $824.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $796.56 and its 200 day moving average is $773.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.23%.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equinix news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total value of $1,543,815.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,010,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,822 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Equinix by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 4.1% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in Equinix by 1.7% during the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 0.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

