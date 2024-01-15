Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives $112.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Entegris alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENTG

Insider Transactions at Entegris

Institutional Trading of Entegris

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $267,847.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,470.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 3.4% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 3.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 2.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris Stock Down 0.2 %

ENTG opened at $111.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.97. Entegris has a twelve month low of $69.37 and a twelve month high of $122.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.69, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $888.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.