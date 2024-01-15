Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.17.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $110.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.62. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $260.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. The company had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 278.0% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

