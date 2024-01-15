Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

NYSE:EDR opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.29, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84. Endeavor Group has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $26.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is 68.57%.

In other news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 8,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $196,471.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,166.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $506,217.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 8,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $196,471.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,166.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,319 shares of company stock worth $1,977,608. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter worth about $421,032,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.