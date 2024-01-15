Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stake Raised by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EIX. StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $71.36 on Monday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.03. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 97.20%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

