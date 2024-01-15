Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $345.46.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $355.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $327.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $361.00. The company has a market cap of $354.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

