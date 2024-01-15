Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives $35.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRTO shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Criteo in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Criteo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Criteo from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Criteo in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Criteo from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $40,953.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,465.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $134,907.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 410,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,181,922.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $40,953.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,465.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,598 shares of company stock worth $330,853 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Criteo by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,487,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,644,000 after buying an additional 1,387,803 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 94,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter worth $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.89 and a beta of 0.90. Criteo has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $36.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.14.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Criteo had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $245.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.04 million. Analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

