Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Receives $632.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $632.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,577 shares of company stock worth $8,447,008 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,918,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,602 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 846.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,535,938 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $143,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,107 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $683.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $624.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $578.51. The company has a market capitalization of $303.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $465.33 and a 12 month high of $683.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $15.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

