Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 1,102 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.06% of Papa John’s International worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth $37,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 49.6% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 3,772.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the second quarter worth $59,000.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $71.89 on Monday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.66 and a 52-week high of $97.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.47 and a 200-day moving average of $72.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $522.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.42 million. As a group, analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.97%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

