Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $1.68 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $165.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.40 and its 200-day moving average is $147.65. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $166.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $151.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.77.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

