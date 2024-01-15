Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.20% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $34.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $681.23 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.81.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

