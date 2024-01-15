Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Cut to Hold at Desjardins

Desjardins downgraded shares of Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have C$70.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CCA. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$87.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$75.00 to C$64.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$77.00 price target on shares of Cogeco Communications and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$71.72.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$60.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$60.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.39, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$50.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$77.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.55.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.72 by C$0.61. The firm had revenue of C$747.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$755.50 million. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 11.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications will post 8.4622905 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogeco Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.854 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Further Reading

