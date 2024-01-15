Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Rating Increased to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BNP Paribas currently has $79.00 price objective on the stock.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.24.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $67.23 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $53.53 and a fifty-two week high of $67.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

