CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,754 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $7,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FANG. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 18,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 80,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,566,000 after purchasing an additional 18,137 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 288,497 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.63.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $153.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $171.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.88.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

