CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $7.69 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,072 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.40.

NSC opened at $229.53 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $260.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.53. The company has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

