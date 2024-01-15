CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 15,005 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,005 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Fastenal by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Fastenal by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,709 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Fastenal by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,037,932.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $305,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,162 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on FAST shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $63.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.23 and its 200 day moving average is $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.08. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $65.66.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 70.35%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

