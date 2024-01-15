Choate Investment Advisors Takes Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.
Diageo Price Performance
Diageo stock opened at $143.13 on Monday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $190.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.22 and a 200-day moving average of $156.69.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DEO
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Diageo
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- These 4 factors driving growth of young fintech stock Tradeweb
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Intel, Mobileye, Microchip see slowdown in automotive chip orders
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.