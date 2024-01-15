Choate Investment Advisors Takes Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock opened at $143.13 on Monday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $190.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.22 and a 200-day moving average of $156.69.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

