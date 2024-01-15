Choate Investment Advisors Makes New Investment in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

RSG opened at $166.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.58 and a 52-week high of $167.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.79.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.54.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

